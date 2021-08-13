Spotify Hires Ex-Copyright Office GC As Public Policy Head

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Music streaming giant Spotify Technology SA has tapped the U.S. Copyright Office's former general counsel to become its new head of public policy and government affairs. Spotify told Law360 Pulse by email on Friday that Regan Smith joined the company this month in the newly created role. Smith most recently worked as general counsel and associate register of copyrights for the U.S. Copyright Office since 2018. During her nearly seven years there, Smith also served in associate and deputy general counsel roles, according to her LinkedIn profile. Smith was responsible for the agency's regulatory, litigation and associated legal work. Smith co-authored...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS