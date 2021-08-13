NJ Town, Cops Try Again To Toss Ex-Jurist's Civil Rights Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey town and its police force tried again to shut down a former state court judge's civil rights lawsuit over her arrest for allegedly harboring her fugitive ex-boyfriend, telling a federal court that it erred in refusing to toss the claims last month. In a joint motion for reconsideration filed Tuesday, Woodbridge Township and several officers reiterated their dismissal argument that the New Jersey Supreme Court has already rejected the arguments that Carlia M. Brady made when she was defending herself in the ethics case tied to her arrest. Now Brady is raising those same issues in her lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS