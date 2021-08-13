G-CON Manufacturing Hires Schlumberger Atty To Be GC

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- G-CON Manufacturing Inc. has hired Schlumberger Technology Corp. general and intellectual property counsel Jody Lynn DeStefanis to become its top attorney. Texas-based G-CON said on Thursday that DeStefanis will oversee the company's intellectual property, contractual negotiations, and ethics and compliance, along with advising on legal issues amid day-to-day operations. The company makes prefabricated cleanrooms called PODs, according to its website. G-CON CEO Maik Jornitz said in a statement that DeStefanis will bring "a wealth of knowledge and experience in several areas critical to our continued growth including compliance, governance, intellectual property, ethics and compliance, and operations." DeStefanis worked at Schlumberger for...

