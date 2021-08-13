Kilpatrick Helps With $125M Manhattan Office Loan

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with David Werner Real Estate Investments has landed $125 million in financing for an office building in Manhattan and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP helped with the matter, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan is for 235 E. 42nd St., where Pfizer Inc. has its world headquarters, and Wilmington Trust NA is the trustee for the loan. A mortgage document filed in New York on Friday indicates that Eugene Paul Caiola, a New York-based partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately clear what role...

