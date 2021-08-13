EQT Says $53M Deal Bars W.Va. Leaseholders' Royalty Claims

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- EQT Production Co. has called on a West Virginia federal court to block gas leaseholders from going after the business in state court for allegedly shorting them on royalties, arguing that such claims are barred under a $53.5 million class action settlement over similar allegations. Pittsburgh-based EQT on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey to stop four lessors from pursuing their royalty claims in a state court lawsuit they filed last year against the company and related entities, saying they are prohibited from doing so under a permanent injunction the judge entered in a 2019 final order with respect...

