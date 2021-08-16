Billionaires Must Testify In NLRB Casino Union-Busting Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has denied an attempt by billionaire brothers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta to avoid testifying in a massive unfair labor practices suit, saying their testimony about Stations Casinos LLC is essential because they have "direct and unique knowledge" about the gambling company. Administrative Law Judge Amita B. Tracy said the NLRB's general counsel has broad discretion to call and examine adverse witnesses as part of its consolidated case against Stations Casinos, which owns and operates 10 major gambling and entertainment facilities in Las Vegas as well as 10 smaller casinos in the same market, and related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS