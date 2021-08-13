Insurers Press Boy Scouts On Groups Left Out Of Ch. 11 Deal

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An insurer's attorney pressed a member of Boy Scouts of America's National Executive Board on Friday on risks that a Delaware bankruptcy court restructuring and settlement of sexual abuse claims will leave tens of thousands of separately chartered troops financially isolated. Tancred Schiavoni of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, counsel to Century Indemnity Company, raised the issue during testimony by Devang Desai, a volunteer board member and former Scout, on a restructuring support agreement seen as pivotal to what is currently an $850 million settlement and release of abuse claims that drove the organization into Chapter 11 in February 2020. The RSA...

