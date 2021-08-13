Health First Antitrust Suit Left Largely Intact

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Patients' antitrust lawsuit alleging that Health First Inc. monopolizes acute care services can largely proceed, a Florida federal judge has ruled, keeping intact their claims that the hospital system cajoles physicians into exclusivity but axing accusations of a deal with another system to split the market. After rejecting an earlier version of the suit as "an impermissible shotgun pleading," U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. on Thursday rejected Health First's assertions that the amended complaint is still full of vague and conclusory facts that aren't connected to specific causes of action and that the same allegations are improperly incorporated into...

