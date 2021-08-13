Texas Justices Won't Nix DQ In Rackspace Founder's Divorce

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court denied Friday a petition to overturn lower court rulings disqualifying a San Antonio attorney from representing the wife of cloud computing company Rackspace Technology Inc. founder Graham Weston in a contentious divorce case. The court's decision leaves in place a March order by Comal County District Judge Dib Waldrip disqualifying Jason Davis of Davis & Santos PC from representing Elizabeth Weston in the divorce case. As is usual with mandamus denials, the state Supreme Court didn't offer an explanation of its reasoning behind the decision. Elizabeth Weston petitioned the court for relief in July, arguing Judge Waldrip...

