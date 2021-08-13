DC Circ. Orders FCC To Revisit Possible 5G Wireless Harms

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission must reexamine its health and safety guidelines for wireless emissions and flesh out why it believes cellphones and other connected devices operating under those guidelines pose no risks to humans, the D.C. Circuit ordered Friday. In a panel opinion penned by Judge Robert Wilkins, the majority said the agency has shown low levels of radiofrequency emissions from connected devices don't cause cancer. However, the commission hasn't ruled out other negative health effects — such as reproductive and neurological issues, according to the opinion. "The Commission failed to provide a reasoned explanation for its determination that its guidelines...

