Texas Panel Won't Toss Trade Secrets Suit Against Walmart

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Friday declined to dismiss a trade secrets lawsuit against Walmart Inc. alleging it stole technology to build a mobile-pay application, but did send it back to the trial court to determine whether the dispute belongs in Arkansas, where the retail giant is headquartered. The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana determined that because Walmart first argued that a forum selection clause mandated any disputes be litigated in Arkansas before it argued that Texas courts have no authority to hear the dispute, it waived its jurisdictional argument, or special appearance. The justices said Walmart failed to abide...

