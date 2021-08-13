DOJ Can't Wash Hands Of Rule From Old Deal, NAR Says

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice can't back away from a rule that it once required the National Association of Realtors to be bound by now that the group is under attack by a suit that claims the rule violates antitrust law, the group told a Washington federal court Thursday. The filing from the group comes days after the Justice Department filed a statement of interest in the case, asking U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly not to draw any "unwarranted inferences from a now-expired 2008 consent decree" and saying that it held no other opinion on the matter. But the Realtor...

