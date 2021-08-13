US Issues 3rd Sanctions Round Punishing Cuban Crackdown

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday sanctioned a Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces unit and two Ministry of the Interior officials in its third round of sanctions punishing Havana for its crackdown on protests sweeping the island. Romárico Vidal Sotomayor García, Pedro Orlando Martínez Fernández and the Tropas de Prevención of the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces, or the Red Berets, were sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Law, a law supporting sanctions against human rights offenders, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said. "The Treasury Department will continue to designate those who enable the Cuban government to perpetuate human...

