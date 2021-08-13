Tribe Says FERC Ignoring Dam Project's Cultural Site Impacts

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians asked the U.S. Forest Service to fully consider how a proposed $2 billion hydroelectric project in Southern California jeopardizes cultural resources and historic properties, saying the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has failed to protect its interests. The Native American tribe told the U.S. Forest Service in a letter Thursday that FERC has "abdicated" its duty to act in the tribe's best interest. It is therefore imperative for the Forest Service to honor its federal trust responsibility to the tribe and undertake a thorough consideration of Nevada Hydro Co.'s proposal to build a hydroelectric energy storage...

