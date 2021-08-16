Fla. Appeals Court Upholds $200K Sanctions Against 2 Firms

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday affirmed a sanction of nearly $200,000 against two law firms over their representation of clients on collection efforts for a medical malpractice judgment, although it overturned the joint-and-several nature of the judgment. A three-judge Fifth District Court of Appeal panel remanded the case for entry of an amended final judgment against Widerman Malek PL of $182,428.98 and an amended final judgment against Celebration Law PA of $17,000. The lower court in Orange County had determined that attorneys James Ippoliti and Scott Widerman were paid for their services representing the defendants, a physician and a clinic...

