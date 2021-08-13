Real Estate Tech Biz Grabs $200M In Series D

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Real estate and technology business Divvy Homes said Friday it raised $200 million in a Series D funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Caffeinated Capital and hit a roughly $2 billion valuation. The extra capital will aid the company, which provides a rent-to-own service in housing markets across the country, as it expands its reach and launches new partnership channels, according to a statement. "Over the next 10 years, we believe Divvy Homes has the potential to help more than 100,000 families become financially responsible homeowners," Scott Shleifer, a partner at Tiger Global, said in a statement. Tiger Global led...

