OSHA Issues New Workplace COVID Guidance As Cases Rise

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Friday issued guidance that aligns its workplace recommendations for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent guidance. Concerning vaccinations, "OSHA suggests that employers consider adopting policies that require workers to get vaccinated or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing — in addition to mask wearing and physical distancing — if they remain unvaccinated," the guidance said. OSHA also recommends that all workers, even those who are fully vaccinated, should wear masks in areas of substantial or high community transmission in order to protect unvaccinated workers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS