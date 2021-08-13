Paskenta Band Asks To Lower Embezzlement Suit Atty Fees

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians asked a California federal judge to lower the attorney fees it owes to banks it accused of helping former tribal leaders carry out a wide-reaching, multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme, arguing some fees were "not reasonably expended." Cornerstone Community Bank and Umpqua Bank in late July each filed requests for the judge to respectively approve $277,340 and $756,882.20 in attorney fees and other costs after the judge dropped the tribe's claims and granted the banks compensation for the proceedings. But the Paskenta Band in its dual oppositions filed Thursday slammed the banks for filing attorney fee requests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS