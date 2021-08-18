McDermott Nabs King & Spalding Cybercrime Prosecutor

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Scott Ferber, a former King & Spalding partner and former federal cybercrime prosecutor, has joined McDermott Will & Emery in Washington, D.C., as a partner in its global privacy and cybersecurity group. Ferber has more than a decade of experience in the public sector and served in leadership roles within the U.S. Department of Justice, such as leading the White House and interagency policy groups on cyber incident responses, cyber legislation and cyberthreats. Todd McClelland, the firm's global head of privacy and cybersecurity, said in the firm's hiring announcement on Thursday that cybersecurity and data privacy are top concerns for business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS