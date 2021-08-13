Nonprofit Owes Exec $274K In Annual Benefits, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A New York disability nonprofit must pay its former chief financial officer over $274,000 annually in retirement benefits, but it didn't discriminate against her based on sex when it blocked her from participating in a supplementary management-level benefit program, the Second Circuit ruled Friday. A three-judge panel upheld a trial court win for Karen Wegmann, a onetime CFO at the Young Adult Institute Inc., on her allegations that the nonprofit and its board of trustees violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when her application for benefits from a supplemental executive retirement plan, or SERP, was rejected. The panel let stand...

