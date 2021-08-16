Judge Lets Dana-Farber Advance Cancer Drug IP Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has found that the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute made a plausible argument asserting that it is entitled to damages after Bristol-Myers Squibb left the research center's name off immunology patents. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris turned down on Friday efforts by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to shutter a lawsuit the Boston-based research nonprofit filed in late 2019. The suit accuses the drugmakers of unjustly enriching themselves by licensing a collection of patents Dana-Farber successfully claimed co-ownership of and encouraging other companies not to license the technology from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The patents...

