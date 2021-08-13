Boston Scientific Beats FCA Suit Over Defective Defibrillators

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Boston Scientific Corp. on Thursday prevailed in a False Claims Act suit accusing the company of selling defective defibrillators, with a Minnesota federal judge ruling that the case hasn't turned up any evidence that would convince a reasonable jury to find the company intentionally misrepresented its devices to regulators. U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen granted Boston Scientific's motion for summary judgment, holding that relator Steven Higgins hasn't demonstrated that any omission or misrepresentation made by the company was material to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's initial or continued approval of the defibrillators. "Because a material misrepresentation by BSC is...

