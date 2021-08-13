Court Sets $50M Bond For Esformes Ahead Of Fraud Retrial

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday set a $50 million surety bond sought by prosecutors for former Miami nursing home mogul Philip Esformes, who awaits retrial on six unresolved charges after his 20-year sentence for money laundering and other crimes was commuted by President Donald Trump. Esformes' father and his three children are to co-sign the bond set by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. The judge also ordered Esformes to surrender all passports and travel documents and barred him from contacting any government witnesses from the first trial or potential witnesses for the coming trial. Judge Scola decided in May that...

