GAO Says Navy Could Cancel $535M Support Deal After Delay

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied Vertex Aerospace's protest over the cancellation of a $534.9 million U.S. Navy deal for logistics and maintenance support, saying the Navy had shown its needs had grown beyond the solicitation's scope. Amid a series of protests that had delayed performance on a task order for the Navy's "adversary program," its needs significantly changed, and it reasonably decided to cancel the solicitation in favor of two separate deals, the GAO said in a July 23 decision released Friday. "The [solicitation] solicited services for 57 aircraft at 3 locations, but the agency's requirement subsequently changed to include services...

