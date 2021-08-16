3rd Circ. Lets Couple Try Again On Pep Boys Slur Claims

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit revived a South Carolina couple's claim against Pep Boys over a manager who allegedly called them a racial slur and initially refused to fix their car's tire, finding that the couple didn't have to be denied service for the manager's hostile behavior to be a potential violation of the Civil Rights Act. The three-judge panel said Charlotte and Kyle Pinckney, who are Black, should have a chance to show whether the manager at the Philadelphia-based auto shop chain interfered with their right to form a contract because of their race when he allegedly brushed them off with "I'm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS