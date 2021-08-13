DC Judge Keeps Biden's New Eviction Ban In Place

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday rejected a bid by real estate agents and landlords to vacate the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new residential eviction moratorium, but she questioned the measure's legality and whether it can survive challenges at the appellate level. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that she lacks the authority to throw out the CDC's revised Aug. 3 moratorium because the D.C. Circuit had affirmed her May 14 stay of her own ruling against a nationwide eviction ban. That stay was issued pending the government's appeal of her initial order blocking a previous eviction moratorium that...

