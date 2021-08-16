6th Circ. Revives Amazon Workers' Security Check Wage Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Acting in response to a recent landmark ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the Sixth Circuit on Friday revived a lawsuit brought on behalf of a class of Amazon workers seeking compensation under state law for time spent at security checkpoints following their shifts. The Sixth Circuit reversed a summary judgment grant in favor of Amazon after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court weighed in on the case last month. The justices found that state wage law, unlike its federal counterpart, allowed workers to be compensated for time spent on an employer's premises after their shifts waiting to undergo mandatory security screenings....

