Gitmo Prisoner Asks Justices To OK CIA Contractor Subpoena

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Guantanamo Bay detainee urged the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief Friday to allow him to compel testimony from CIA contractors about his torture in U.S. custody, saying he sought only nonprivileged information, not state secrets.

The Ninth Circuit had correctly revived Abu Zubaydah's case seeking to subpoena testimony and documents from the two alleged architects of the techniques used in the CIA's post-9/11 "enhanced interrogation" program, Zubaydah said in his brief.

The circuit court's decision had appropriately applied the high court's 1953 U.S. v. Reynolds ruling, which found that the state secrets privilege shouldn't be used to shield materials...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

