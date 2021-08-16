Russian, Trinidadian Fertilizer Likely Harming US Biz, ITC Says

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Russian and Trinidadian fertilizer imports are likely harming U.S. companies, the U.S. International Trade Commission said, advancing an investigation into claims that the foreign products are illegally subsidized and sold in the U.S. at unfair prices. The ITC voted 5-0 on Friday to continue a trade investigation into foreign urea ammonium nitrate solutions — a type of nitrogen fertilizer popularly used in the U.S. and Europe — that Illinois-based fertilizer producer CF Industries Nitrogen LLC and two of its subsidiaries requested in June. In a June 30 trade complaint, CF called on the U.S. Department of Commerce and ITC to open...

