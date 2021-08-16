ITC Says Foreign Synthetic Rubber Undermines US Biz

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously found that synthetic rubber imported from South Korea, France and Mexico was likely undermining domestic producers. The ITC panel voted 5–0 on Friday to continue investigating Zeon Chemicals LP and Zeon GP LLC's claims that foreign makers of acrylonitrile-butadienne rubber — a type of heat- and oil-resistant rubber used in the automotive, construction and petroleum industries — were selling their products in the U.S. at unfair prices. Zeon, the sole domestic maker of the synthetic rubber, called for the federal investigation, blaming unfair trade for the "complete collapse" in its profitability over the last three...

