CIT Backs Tripled Dumping Duties On LG Chem's Acetone

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed anti-dumping duties on LG Chem Ltd.'s acetone imports that more than triple what the U.S. first calculated, saying Friday that the U.S. Department of Commerce could change how it calculated the Korean company's dumping margins. Commerce had turned away from LG Chem's production costs information when it issued the final 25.05% tariffs. CIT Judge M. Miller Baker backed the new direction, pointing out that Commerce had also found LG Chem's production data inaccurate when it initially calculated the lower 7.67% dumping margin and that LG Chem didn't challenge that determination. The trade statute allows...

