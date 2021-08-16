NY Labor Dept. Settles 'Most Unusual' Case With Former Atty

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A New York state agency reached a six-figure settlement last week with a former government attorney who claimed the department retaliated against him after he reported a co-worker's antisemitic statements, according to a recent filing in what the presiding judge called one of her "most unusual" cases. The New York Department of Labor agreed to pay attorney Fredy Kaplan $105,000 plus $60,000 for attorney fees and expenses as part of a settlement agreement filed in federal district court on Friday in which the state denied any wrongdoing or liability. "Mr. Kaplan is happy to see that the New York State Department...

