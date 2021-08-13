DOJ's Block Of Texas' Migrant Transport Order Extended

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday extended for an additional 14 days an emergency order temporarily blocking Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order restricting ground transportation of migrants detained at the border amid the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone extended the temporary restraining order through Aug. 27 and ordered the federal government to file a proposed preliminary injunction order on or before Aug. 20. Earlier this month, Judge Cardone granted the Biden administration's request for the temporary restraining order, ruling that Abbott's order was likely to be found unconstitutional. She said at the time that the federal government was likely...

