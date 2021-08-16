Insurer Says Ruptured Pipeline Damages Not Covered

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. says it's not responsible for defending a farming contractor against allegations it caused damages after rupturing a gas pipeline, saying that a pollution exclusion in the contractor's policy precludes coverage. The insurer on Friday sued in Illinois federal court for a declaration that it doesn't have to cover the contractor Henrichs Drainage II LLC and others over the fallout of the rupture last month when the company was laying field tile for an Indiana farmer. While laying those tiles — which are essentially underground tubes that help distribute water in farming fields — Henrichs allegedly clipped...

