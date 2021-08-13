5th Circ. Says BIA's Denial Of Removal Review Was Right Call

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday denied in a split decision a Salvadoran man's call to re-adjudicate his removal in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, after arguing over whether his filing was more properly viewed as a motion to reopen or reconsider. The circuit court's review hinged on whether the Board of Immigration Appeals correctly handled Fredy Omar Gonzalez Hernandez's "motion to reconsider and terminate, or in the alternative, reopen" his removal case. The BIA viewed it as a motion to reconsider, which is subject to a 30-day filing deadline after equitable tolling, while Gonzalez Hernandez and the panel's dissenting judge argued for treating it as a motion to reopen,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS