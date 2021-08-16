Landlords Seek 11th Circ. Rehearing Over CDC Eviction Ban

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The National Apartment Association and individual landlords have asked the Eleventh Circuit for a full court rehearing on the federal residential eviction ban imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after a split panel ruled against their bid to scrap it. The property owners said in a Friday en banc rehearing petition that the federal appellate court contradicted its own precedent by ruling in July that they had not shown the requisite irreparable harm to warrant enjoining the temporary halt on evictions aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19. President Joe Biden had repeatedly declared the eviction...

