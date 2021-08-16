FTC Fights Frontier's Bid To Nix Suit Over Internet Speeds

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and half a dozen states are coming out swinging against Frontier Communications' argument that a California federal judge doesn't have jurisdiction to hear their claims that the company has been charging customers for faster internet service than it was providing. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner should ignore Frontier's argument that his federal court doesn't have the right to hear the enforcer suit that was filed before him earlier this year, the agency and states said Friday in a lightly redacted filing. Frontier's summation of the suit's defects boils down to "the wrong plaintiffs sued the wrong...

