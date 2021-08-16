SEC Calls 'Supercomputer'-Driven Investments A $12M Fraud

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to recover funds from a mother-son duo and their investing outfit for allegedly misusing funds they claimed would be invested by an "artificial intelligence supercomputer." The SEC filed a notice of receivership Friday in Nevada federal court, part of its effort to claw back millions in investor funds it says Joy Kovar and Brent Kovar funneled for personal use and for paying other investors "in a Ponzi-like fashion." The agency has accused the Kovars and their company, Profit Connect Wealth Services Inc., of raising at least $12 million from more than 277 investors....

