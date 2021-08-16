Texas Judge Reinstates Trump-Era 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the Trump-era policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their immigration court hearings, finding that the policy was illegally rolled back without considering the program's benefits. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk ruled Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, informally known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, in June without considering how the policy deterred migrants with illegitimate asylum claims by encouraging them to return home. "The June 1 Memorandum does not address the...

