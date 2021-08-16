Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Judge Reinstates Trump-Era 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the Trump-era policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their immigration court hearings, finding that the policy was illegally rolled back without considering the program's benefits.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk ruled Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, informally known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, in June without considering how the policy deterred migrants with illegitimate asylum claims by encouraging them to return home.

"The June 1 Memorandum does not address the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!