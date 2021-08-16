Biotech Says Celgene-BMS Deal Threatens Drug Development

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A biotechnology company fighting to avoid selling a psoriasis drug that's in development to Celgene, citing Bristol-Myers Squibb's $74 billion acquisition of the drugmaker and BMS' own competing treatment, invoked the Federal Trade Commission's outvoted Democrats in a New York federal court complaint on Friday. Nimbus Therapeutics LLC says it's entitled to break off the "warrant" inked with Celgene Corp. in September 2017, two years before the FTC voted 3-2 to clear the Bristol-Myers Squibb's purchase of Celgene on the condition that the latter sell off the very drug it had agreed to work on a replacement for with Nimbus Therapeutics:...

