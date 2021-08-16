Equity Commonwealth Reworks $3B Offer After Starwood Bid

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Equity Commonwealth on Monday modified its planned takeover of fellow real estate investment trust Monmouth, with hopes that the revised $3.4 billion deal satisfies shareholders and fends off advances from a competing suitor. The increased offer — which also now incorporates a cash component — comes as Starwood Capital Group is urging its fellow Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. investors to snub the Equity Commonwealth deal in favor of its own buyout offer. It's also playing out under the watch of activist hedge fund Blackwells Capital LLC. Under the terms of the revised deal, Equity Commonwealth plans to swap each Monmouth...

