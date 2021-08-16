Feds Launch Safety Probe Of Tesla's Autopilot System

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the U.S. auto safety regulator, has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's advanced driver-assistance system Autopilot, after a series of crashes with emergency or first-responder vehicles, according to an agency notice made public Monday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's preliminary investigation into Tesla's Autopilot driver-assistance system could include up to 765,000 vehicles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation opened a preliminary investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system in model year 2014-2021 vehicles to more closely examine how Autopilot tracks driver engagement. The investigation, which covers Tesla's Model Y, X, S and 3 vehicles, could...

