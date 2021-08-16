Insurer Warns Scouts' Del. Ch. 11 Deal Could Backfire Badly

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- An insurance company attorney warned Monday that the Boy Scouts of America's current Delaware bankruptcy plan threatens to produce a multibillion-dollar Chapter 11 insolvency while also upending decades of precedent on fiduciary duties and debtor escapes from contracts. Philip D. Anker of Wilmer Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP, counsel to Hartford Accident and Indemnity Co. and other insurers, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein during a hearing on the BSA's restructuring support agreement, or RSA, that the debtors unsupportably breached an earlier RSA pact with Hartford. The earlier deal would have capped the insurer's liability at $650 million, with Hartford...

