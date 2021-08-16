India Asks US Court To Toss Cairn's $1.2B Arb. Award Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The government of India said its sovereign immunity required a Washington, D.C., federal court to toss a suit by Britain's Cairn Energy seeking enforcement of a $1.2 billion arbitral award to the company over a retroactively applied capital gains tax. In their filing Friday, U.S.-based attorneys for the Republic of India told the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that it lacked subject-matter jurisdiction in the dispute between Cairn and the Indian tax authority. Citing protections afforded by the U.S. Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, the attorneys said India hadn't waived its immunity from litigation as a sovereign...

