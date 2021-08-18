Palladium Appoints GC, Compliance Chief To New ESG Role

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Palladium Equity Partners LLC has appointed partner Eugenie Cesar-Fabian as head of ESG and sustainability, while promoting an ex-U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission counsel to take on her former roles as general counsel and chief compliance officer. In the newly created environmental, social and governance-related position, Cesar-Fabian's duties will include overseeing the firm's role as a signatory of the United Nations-sponsored Principles for Responsible Investment and of the Institutional Limited Partners Association's Diversity in Action initiative, the firm said Monday. Palladium's chairman and CEO, Marcos Rodriguez, said in a statement that Cesar-Fabian's appointment to the ESG role is an "acknowledgement of her...

