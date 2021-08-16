NJ Justices Tell Courts To Collect Info For Juror Diversity

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday knocked down claims that a hybrid jury selection system inhibited the diversity of the panel serving on a man's criminal trial amid the coronavirus outbreak, but ordered state judiciary officials to begin compiling jurors' demographic information to avoid such underrepresentation. While upholding Wildemar A. Dangcil's convictions, the justices called for that data collection "in recognition of the important issues raised, but not nearly substantiated, in this appeal and to better assist our courts in preventing potential underrepresentation and irregularities stemming from the hybrid process and other facially neutral selection procedures." "Disclosure should be voluntary...

