Texas Says Suit Over Citizen-Enforced Abortion Law Isn't Ripe

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Texas is urging a federal judge to dismiss as unripe a lawsuit brought by abortion rights advocates challenging a state law that would ban the procedure as little as six weeks into a pregnancy and allow individuals to sue abortion providers, arguing that the groups have raised only hypothetical harms. In a Friday filing supporting a motion to dismiss, several Texas state agencies named as defendants in the action brought by Whole Woman's Health and many others told the court that the claims attacking the constitutionality of S.B. 8 fail for many reasons, including that the defendants being sued are statutorily...

