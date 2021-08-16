​​​​​​​Taliban Return Won't Stop Afghan Relocations, Biden Says

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- More than 6,000 troops will be stationed in Afghanistan to oversee relocation operations for U.S. nationals and local allies who supported U.S. operations there amid the Taliban's return, President Joe Biden said Monday. Biden dismissed criticism of the frenzied scenes emerging following the Taliban's entry into the presidential palace in Kabul over the weekend, attributing the rapid demise of Afghanistan's democratic infrastructure to officials who "gave up and fled the country" as the Taliban approached, as well as Afghan military units that surrendered, "sometimes without trying to fight." "I have been closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS