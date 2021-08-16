Robocall Regulators Fighting Lax Deadlines, Spam Texts

Law360, Aspen, Colo. (August 16, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An extended compliance deadline that allows a subset of small voice carriers to implement anti-robocall technology years later than their larger peers is only "an invitation to mischief" as unwanted texts simultaneously begin to plague networks, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Wiser. Speaking Sunday evening at the Technology Policy Institute's Aspen Forum, Wiser reiterated his and other attorneys' general pleas for the Federal Communications Commission to move up the compliance deadline that would mandate all carriers take measures to weed out illegally masked calls. The small carriers that are facilitating high volumes of robocall traffic without obligation to implement so-called...

