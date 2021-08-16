NJ Pitches Rule Changes For Offshore Wind Tax Credits

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- New Jersey would make amendments to tax credits for offshore wind development to carry out statutory revisions as part of recent legislation under a proposal from the state Economic Development Authority released Monday. The proposed rule changes to the Offshore Wind Economic Development Tax Credit Program, published in the state register, would carry out statutory revisions that are a part of the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020. The proposed amendments would adjust the period over which wind economic development tax credits are earned and paid out. The proposed rules also revise the minimum number of jobs required for the program...

